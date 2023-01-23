Asian shares higher, many markets closed for Lunar New Year

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.9% to 3,972.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1% to 33,375.49. The Nasdaq added 2.7% to close at 11,140.43.

Small company stocks also notched solid gains. The Russell 2000 index rose 1.7%, to finish at 1,867.34.

Despite the gains, the benchmark index still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three.

Technology and communication services stocks powered much of the gains as investors cheered another big quarterly surge in Netflix’s subscribers.

Gains for tech-oriented stocks accounted for a big share of the S&P 500's rally Friday. Google's parent company, Alphabet said it was cutting costs by laying off 12,000 workers. Its shares jumped 5.3%.

Netflix reported a surge in its number of subscribers and saw its shares leap 8.5%.

The major indexes started the week in the red largely because of worries that the economy may not be able to avoid a scarring recession. Several reports on the economy have come in weaker than expected, as the full weight of the Federal Reserve’s hikes to interest rates last year start to make their way through the system.

On Friday, Fed Gov. Christopher Waller said he favors just a quarter-point hike on Feb. 1, when the central bank gives its next interest rate policy update. Waller also said that rates are already high enough to be slowing the economy. The remarks could have helped calm rising-rate worries in the market.

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko