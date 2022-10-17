Asian shares decline as markets keep eyes on China meeting

Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities, noted the U.S. dollar will likely continue to rise as interest rates push higher to counter inflation.

“The outlook is grim. The economic horizon is dark,” he said of the American economy. “”The U.S. dollar will continue to strengthen for the moment, particularly against other Western currencies."

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 148.60 Japanese yen from 148.63 yen. The euro cost 97.38 cents, up from 97.21 cents.

Worries about inflation, though cooling in some parts of the economy around the world, remain overall. On Wall Street, stocks ended last week with a broad slid, wiping earlier gains.

A report showing U.S. consumers' expectations for inflation was another signal the Federal Reserve may keep aggressively raising interest rates, although that strategy raises the risk of a recession.

The S&P 500 fell 2.4% on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq composite ended 3.1% lower. Both indexes also turned lower after marching higher in early trading.

The Russell 2000 gave up 2.7%

The Fed has already raised its benchmark interest rate five times this year, with the last three increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. Wall Street expects another raise of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in November.

Investors have also been focusing on the latest earnings reports.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 57 cents to $86.18 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. U.S. crude oil prices fell 3.9% Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 72 cents to $92.35 a barrel.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon