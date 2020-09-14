Asian markets mixed after Wall Street rises on dealmaking

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.6% to 23,427.30 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.6% to 24,795.77.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was down less than 0.1% at 5,897.40. New Zealand and Singapore gained while Jakarta retreated.

On Wall Street, tech stocks gained after Nvidia agreed to buy Softbank's stake in chipmaker Arm for $40 billion.

Oracle climbed 4.3% after the software maker beat out Microsoft to become the “trusted technology provider” of Chinese-owned video app TikTok. The agreement still requires approval from the Trump administration, which deemed TikTok a security risk and demanded its sale to a U.S. owner.

In other deals, Gilead agreed to buy Immunomedics for $21 billion. Verizon purchased Tracfone for US$6.25 billion and Alibaba invested $4 billion in Grab.

The S&P 500 gained to 3,383.54. That reversed part of the index’s 2.5% slide last week, its biggest weekly decline since June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% to 27,993.33. The Nasdaq, which includes many tech stocks, picked up 1.9% to 11,056.65.

This week's strong start is a reversal after slide in high-flying tech stocks that many analysts said was overdue.

AstraZeneca added 0.5% following the weekend announcement that clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine will resume after a reported side-effect in a British patient. The vaccine is seen as one of the strongest contenders among the dozens of vaccines being tested.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery gained 1 cent to $32.27 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 7 cents on Monday to $32.26. Brent crude oil for November delivery lost 2 cents to $39.59 per barrel in London. The contract dropped 22 cents in the previous session, to $39.61.

The dollar gained to 105.66 yen from Monday's 105.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.1890 from $1.1865.

People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street rose on a flurry of corporate deals and China's economic activity improved. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)