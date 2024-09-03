Asian markets are trading mixed as investors wait for key US jobs report

“It is shaping up to be a significant litmus test. A stronger-than-expected payroll number, paired with a lower unemployment rate, could inject some much-needed confidence into the market, signaling that growth risks might be easing, at least for now,” said Stephen Innes, analyst at SPI Asset Management.

“If the report disappoints, especially if it pushes the unemployment rate higher, we could quickly see growth concerns flare up again.”

A wait-and-see mood was earlier prevalent, as Monday was Labor Day, a national holiday in the U.S.

South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2% to 2,687.14 after a report showed consumer inflation slowed in August to the weakest in more than three years, supporting expectations of an easing of monetary policy.

That move could come as soon as next month, according to analysts.

South Korea’s consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.4% from the previous month and 2.0% from a year earlier, after gaining 0.3 from a month earlier and 2.6% on-year in July.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added nearly 0.1% to 17,706.67, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2% to 2,805.74.

Worries were also growing about the resilience of China’s economy, as recently disclosed data showed a mixed picture. Recent weak earnings reports from Chinese companies, including New World Development Co., a property developer and investor, added to the pessimism.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 53 cents to $74.08 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 11 cents to $77.41 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged down to 146.70 Japanese yen from 146.89 yen. The euro cost $1.1066, down from $1.1074.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP