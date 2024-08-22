Global benchmarks mostly rise ahead of US Fed chair's speech

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7% to finish at 38,211.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 8,027.00.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.2% to 2,707.67 after the Bank of Korea decided at its monetary policy meeting to keep rates unchanged. The vote to keep the base rate the same at 3.50% was unanimous, according to the bank's statement.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 1.4% to 17,641.00, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3% to 2,848.77.

Worries have been growing about whether shoppers in the United States can keep up their spending and keep the slowing economy out of a recession. Inflation is slowing, but prices remain much higher than before the pandemic.

A preliminary revision released by the U.S. government suggested the economy created 818,000 fewer jobs in the year through March than earlier reported. That's a big number and adds to evidence of a cooling job market.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 4 cents to $71.97 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, edged up 18 cents to $76.23 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 145.68 yen from 145.14 yen. The euro cost $1.1138, down from $1.1153.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

