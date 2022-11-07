Asian benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation

“Over the weekend, Beijing has dashed hopes of China re-opening in the horizon, by reasserting of zero-COVID policies. And this could induce fresh caution,” Tan Boon Heng at Mizuho Bank in Singapore said in a report.

In the U.S., Tuesday’s election will decide control of Congress and key governorships. History suggests the party in power may suffer significant losses in the midterms, and decades-high inflation has become a significant issue for the Democrats.

Analysts say regional markets may take a wait-and-see approach ahead of the U.S. mid-term vote.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.2% to finish at 27,527.64. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 6,933.70. South Korea's Kospi gained nearly 1.0% to 2,371.79.

Shares rose in Taiwan and but edged lower in India.

Wall Street stocks ended last week with a rally but only after yo-yoing several times. Market watchers had data on the U.S. jobs market to digest, considering what it might mean for interest rates and the odds of a recession.

The S&P 500 recorded its first weekly loss in the last three, despite Friday’s gain 1.4% to 3,770.55. The Dow rose 1.3% to 32,403.22, and the Nasdaq climbed 1.3% to 10,475.25. Both also finished with losses for the week.

The unemployment rate ticked higher in October, employers added fewer jobs than they had a month earlier and gains for workers' wages slowed a touch. The slowdown was still more modest than economists expected. And so the Fed is expected to keep hiking rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has called out a still-hot jobs market as one of the reasons the central bank may ultimately have to raise rates higher than earlier thought. Such moves could cause a recession.

The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.68% from 4.72% late Thursday. The 10-year yield, which helps dictate rates for mortgages and other loans, edged higher to 4.16% from 4.15%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.26 to $91.54 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost $1.18 cents in London to $97.39 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 147.29 Japanese yen from 146.92 yen. The euro rose to 99.43 cents from 99.15 cents.

