Asia welcomes US vaccine donations amid cold storage worries

According to the person who spoke to the AP, the Biden administration plans to provide the 500 million shots it purchases from Pfizer to 92 lower income countries and the African Union over the next year through the U.N.-backed COVAX program.

The United States has faced increasing pressure to outline its global vaccine sharing plan. Inequities in supplies around the world have become more pronounced while there’s increasing concern over newer virus variants emerging from areas with consistently high COVID-19 circulation.

The White House had earlier announced plans to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June, most through COVAX.

The additional donation of the Pfizer shots is crucial because the global disparity in vaccination has become a multidimensional threat: a human catastrophe, a $5 trillion economic loss for advanced economies, and a contributor to the generation of mutant viruses, said Jerome Kim, the head of the International Vaccine Institute, a non-profit dedicated to making vaccines available to developing countries.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said the success of Biden’s vaccine-sharing plan would depend mainly on how fast the shots could be manufactured and sent to countries in need amid global shortages.

She also echoed Jung’s concerns about Pfizer’s cold chain requirements and said the U.S. donations should be accompanied with efforts to improve infrastructure and educate health workers in receiving countries.

“It’s very important to manage international cooperation so that the whole world can be vaccinated quickly,” she said during a briefing.

The United States has yet to confirm the 92 lower-income countries that would be receiving the Pfizer shots.

In Asia, Jung said that India and Southeast Asia are in desperate need of donations. Vaccinating isolated North Korea could also prove to be a difficult challenge.

Some experts say donations alone wouldn't be enough to close the huge gaps in supplies and call for a transition toward a distributed system of vaccine manufacturing where qualified companies around the world would produce their own shots without intellectual property constraints.

But Jung said many developing countries depending on COVAX donations don't have the industrial resources to manufacture advanced vaccines like Pfizer's mRNA shots.

As countries around the world struggled to access vaccines, unable to secure bilateral deals with companies like Pfizer, many have turned to China. China has exported 350 million doses of its vaccines to dozens of countries, according to its Foreign Ministry.

China has pledged 10 million doses to COVAX, and the Chinese drug maker Sinopharm said last week it had just finished a batch of vaccines for sharing with COVAX. The WHO had approved the vaccine for emergency use last month.

While Chinese vaccines have faced scrutiny because of a lack of transparency in sharing clinical trial data, many countries were desperate to take what was available and found the shots easier to use as they could be stored in normal refrigerators.

__

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

Transportation workers wear face masks and shields to help curb the spread of the coronavirus while waiting for the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign for public transport workers at the Kampung Rambutan Bus Terminal in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

A man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination campaign for public transport workers at the Kampung Rambutan Bus Terminal in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Health workers prepare doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination campaign for public transport workers at the Kampung Rambutan Bus Terminal in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

A health worker prepares a syringe of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination campaign for public transport workers at the Kampung Rambutan Bus Terminal in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks out of an underpass tunnel as they head to work in Beijing, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Cemetery workers bury Martin Cantero, who died of COVID-19, in Limpio, Paraguay, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. According to Paraguay’s Health Ministry, the country has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Credit: Jorge Saenz Credit: Jorge Saenz

Seniors sit next to a basketball court in the 23 de Enero neighborhood to be vaccinated during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for seniors and those considered high risk for contagion in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. ( AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Residents sit in observation after getting shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 at Mega Mall on the outskirts of Panama City, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco) Credit: Arnulfo Franco Credit: Arnulfo Franco