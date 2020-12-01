Asia Today: Vietnam reports 1st local infection in 89 days

The country has reported 1,347 coronavirus cases, including 35 deaths. Nearly half of the confirmed cases were imported, according to the Health Ministry.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

Coronavirus quarantine restrictions will continue in the Philippine capital during the Christmas season in Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation. President Rodrigo Duterte said in televised remarks late Monday that the “general community quarantine” will continue during December in Metropolitan Manila and seven other cities and provinces. The restrictions ban large public gatherings, in-person school classes and entertainment businesses, but allow shopping malls, restaurants and essential stores, including barbershops, to operate with required safeguards. Duterte lamented that many people still defy social restrictions such as the use of face masks and warned of a possible resurgence of the virus. “In the Philippines, it’s hard-headedness," Duterte said. "Why would it not increase when everybody is going out?” The Philippines has reported more than 431,600 coronavirus infections, the second-highest in Southeast Asia, and at least 8,392 deaths.

Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus head for work during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk by machinery dismantling buildings during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong