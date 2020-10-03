Asia Today: Victoria premier concerned over mall outbreak

“If we were to open up now, just as our modeling tells us ... it will be many hundreds of cases,” Andrews said.

Melbourne’s strict lockdown rules continue to be eased, and an overnight curfew ended last week.

In other developments from the Asia-Pacific region:

— South Korea’s daily coronavirus tally has remained in double digits for a third straight day, as authorities called for vigilance during one of the country’s biggest holidays. The 75 cases added in the past 24 hours took the country’s total to 24,027 with 420 deaths. South Korea’s caseload has been waning following a spike in new infections between early August and mid-September. Stringent social distancing was credited with slowing the outbreak. But worries about a rebound in cases have grown again as South Korea starts the traditional autumn Chuseok holidays next week that would certainly increase public mobility.

Visitors dressed in South Korean traditional "Hanbok" attire, wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, stand at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man