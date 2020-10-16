Asia Today: Sydney lifts quarantine for N. Zealand travelers

Victoria recorded only two new COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period. The state last recorded such a low number on June 8, with daily tallies peaking at 725 on Aug. 5.

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said he will announce on Sunday conservative plans to relax Melbourne’s lockdown.

“The decisions on Sunday will be conservative because this is a wildly infectious virus,” Andrews told reporters. “These are some of the most difficult decisions that I’ve made in 20 years in public life.”

New South Wales on Friday reported five new cases in Sydney, including four who were infected overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

