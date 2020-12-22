Asia Today: South Korea to curb social gatherings nationwide

The viral resurgence has put pressure on the government to raise social distancing restrictions to maximum levels, something policymakers have resisted for weeks out of economic concerns.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— The spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney’s northern beach suburbs appeared to continue to slow on Tuesday, raising hopes that a lockdown will be eased by Christmas. Only eight new infections were reported in the latest 24-hour period, New South Wales state authorities said. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she would announce on Wednesday whether a lockdown of more than 250,000 people in the northern beaches that has been in force since Saturday would be eased. She said while the numbers were lower, more places have been identified with ties to cases. Previously, cases had centered on two live music venues. One new case, however, was a nurse involved in transferring infected arrivals from the airport.

A medical worker wearing protective gears prepares to take sample in the sub-zero temperatures at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A staff member questions people as they wait in a line at a COVID-19 testing station on the northern beaches in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches are in a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 80. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker