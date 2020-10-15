Asia Today: SKorea reports 110 cases, half in Busan hospital

Health officials are planning to test 160,000 employees at hospitals, nursing homes and welfare centers for senior citizens in Seoul and nearby areas as part of efforts to prevent outbreaks.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Australia’s prime minister says his government is giving priority to reopening air services to Japan, Singapore and South Korea. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday he had discussed reopening air routes with the leaders of all three countries. He described Japan and South Korea as “two countries that have done particularly well” in dealing with the pandemic. “There are a number of countries we’re looking at to see what we can do probably next year. We’re not going to rush into this,” Morrison said. Australia will allow travelers from neighboring New Zealand to arrive without hotel quarantine from Friday. New Zealand has eradicated community transmission of COVID-19, but it will continue to insist travelers from Australia quarantine for two weeks on arrival. Australia reported only 12 new cases of community transmission on Thursday. The most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria reported six each. Morrison said Australia had one of the best health and economic responses to the pandemic of any country in the world.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Farzana Manzoor, a health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man to test for COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. India is the second worst-nation in terms of confirmed coronavirus caseload. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin

Manjeet Kumar, a health worker wearing protective suit takes a break during testing of swab samples for COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. India is the second worst-nation in terms of confirmed coronavirus caseload. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin

A Kashmiri health worker tests nasal swab samples for COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. India is the second worst-nation in terms of confirmed coronavirus caseload. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin