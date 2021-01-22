Asia Today: Shanghai outbreak prompts 2 hospital lockdowns

Heilongjiang province in the far north reported 47 new cases, followed by Jilin just to the south with 19 and Hebei province just outside Beijing with 18. Beijing itself recorded three new cases.

Chinese hospitals are currently treating 1,674 patients for COVID-19, of which 80 are in serious condition, while another 929 are under observation for testing positive without displaying any symptoms.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region,

— South Korea has reported its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in two months as officials express cautious hope that the country is beginning to wiggle out from its worst surge of the pandemic. The 346 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday brought the national caseload to 74,262, including 1,328 deaths. The agency said 240 of the new infections were from the greater Seoul area, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, which was hit hardest during a weekslong surge in transmissions that began in mid-November. Health authorities have clamped down on private social gatherings since late December, including fining restaurants that accepted large groups of diners. After a Christmas Day high of 1,241, daily new infections have slowed to around 400 to 600 in recent weeks, and officials eased some of the social distancing rules.

— Myanmar on Friday received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, a gift of 1.5 million doses from India. The vaccine was developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and was produced under license in India. India has begun shipping supplies of the vaccine to several countries, including neighboring Bangladesh, which received 2 million doses. India’s vaccine delivery comes after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised last week during a visit to Myanmar a donation of 300,000 doses of its own vaccine. The gifts by India and China are examples of what has been called vaccine diplomacy in a country where the two powers vie sharply for influence. On Thursday, Myanmar’s Health Ministry announced 446 new cases of the coronavirus along with 16 new deaths. It has reported a total of 136,166 cases, including 3,013 deaths. “In the coming weeks, we will have another batch of vaccines from other countries. Some are ones we bought,” public health official Tun Myint said. India's embassy said Myanmar has signed an agreement with vaccine producer Serum Institute of India to procure additional doses.

Bystanders watch as police officers and workers in protective suits close off a neighborhood as it is placed under lockdown in Shanghai, China, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Shanghai has imposed lockdowns on two of China's best-known hospitals and some surrounding residential communities after they were linked to new coronavirus cases. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man looks on near a giant display advocating the effectiveness of wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the anniversary of the 76-day lockdown of the city where the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

An Indian army soldier wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus marches alongside a vintage 1940 Austin A125 Sheerline car during rehearsals for Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Credit: Bikas Das Credit: Bikas Das

Indian army soldiers wearing face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus march during rehearsals of Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Credit: Bikas Das Credit: Bikas Das

Indian policemen wearing face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus march during rehearsals of Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Credit: Bikas Das Credit: Bikas Das

Bottles of hand sanitizer are displayed for use at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. South Korea is reporting its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in two months as officials express cautious hope that the country is beginning to wiggle out from its worst wave of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

The use of public sports facilities is banned amid social distancing rules at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. South Korea is reporting its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in two months as officials express cautious hope that the country is beginning to wiggle out from its worst wave of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A woman looks at at people lined up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein