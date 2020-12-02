Asia Today: S. Korea says stay home ahead of national exams

The country on Wednesday reported 511 new infections, continuing a weekslong resurgence centered around the greater capital area that brought the national caseload to 35,163, including 526 deaths.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— India has maintained a declining trend in coronavirus infections with 36,604 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. The cases declined by 32% in November as compared to October, according to the Health Ministry. For more than three weeks, India’s single-day cases have remained below 50,000. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said new cases were declining consistently after peaking in mid-September at nearly 100,000 per day. The capital New Delhi has also seen a dip in daily infections. It reported 4,006 new cases in the past 24 hours. India reported 501 additional deaths, raising total fatalities to 138,122. In an effort to stop the virus from spreading, the Home Ministry has allowed states to impose local restrictions.

___

A health official disinfects a plastic barrier placed on a desk as a precaution against the coronavirus for the upcoming college entrance exams in a classroom at a high school in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. About 490,000 high school seniors and graduates across the country are expected to take the College Scholastic Ability Test on Thursday, Dec. 3. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Indians wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait in a queue to cast their votes during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

An Indian man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks on a street in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus, second behind the United States. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

An Indian woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus wait in a queue to cast her vote during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

