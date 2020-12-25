Asia Today: S. Korea reports record surge, ramps up testing

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Authorities in China's northeastern port city of Dalian are testing millions of residents after seven new cases were reported there in the last 24 hours. The cluster that has emerged in recent days has grown to 12 cases. In five neighborhood divisions, authorities have shut schools, public spaces and are restricting anyone but essential workers from leaving their residential compounds. Beijing is also on high alert after two asymptomatic cases were reported on Thursday, in addition to two confirmed cases last week. The city began mass testing in the neighborhood and workplace of one of the asymptomatic cases, a restaurant employee who worked handling cold chain. Government workers are testing more than 5,000 people, according to the Beijing West District’s announcement Friday. The capital last had an outbreak in June when a cluster was found at a major wholesale food market. As the New Year and Chinese Lunar New Year holidays approach, a spokesman for the city government warned of risks from people visiting family and friends, more gatherings as well as restaurants. “We must carry out well the epidemic prevention work during the holidays and ensure that everyone has a happy and peaceful holiday,” he said.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A man and a woman pose for a selfie on a street illuminated with lightings on trees during "vehicle-free hours" in Tokyo, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The annual illumination program was shut down at 8 p.m. for shorter hours to discourage people from staying in the crowd, as part of a precaution against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Masked women stand in front of a coronavirus-themed Christmas tree decorated with masks and rubber gloves in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

Medical workers wearing protective gears prepare to take sample at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A masked security guard stands watch in front of a coronavirus-themed Christmas tree decorated with masks and rubber gloves in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus poses for a photo near a Christmas decoration in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man