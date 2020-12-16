Asia Today: S. Korea reports new daily high, mulls new steps

More than 770 of the new infections were reported from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, where new clusters are popping up from just about everywhere, including churches, hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, restaurants, army units and prisons.

Infections were also reported in other major cities, including Busan, Daejeon, Ulsan and Daegu.

Critics say the country let its guard down by easing social distancing to the lowest in October out of concerns about sluggish economic growth rates despite warnings of a viral surge during the winter, when people spend longer hours indoors.

The government restored some restrictions over the past weeks, such as shutting down nightclubs, halting in-person school classes and requiring restaurants to provide only deliveries and takeouts after 9 p.m.

Medical workers wearing protective gears prepare to take sample from a woman during a COVID-19 testing at coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

