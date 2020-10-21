Asia Today: Philippines allows foreign travel to resume

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi says laxity could lead to a new surge in infections, as India reported 54,044 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally past 7.6 million. The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported 717 additional deaths for a total of 115,914. Deaths and new cases per day have been declining in India since last month, but Modi is urging people to continue wearing masks and observing social distancing until a vaccine is available. Health officials have warned about the potential for the virus to spread during the ongoing religious festival season that includes huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts.

— Australian authorities say they’re treating a COVID-19 case in the city of Melbourne as a rare reinfection. The only coronavirus case reported in the former hot spot of Victoria state on Tuesday had also tested positive in July. Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said Wednesday an expert panel's decision to classify the case as a reinfection reflected “an abundance of caution” rather than conclusive evidence. Melbourne has been in lockdown since early July, but restrictions in Australia’s second-largest city are easing this week as daily infection tallies remain low. Victoria reported three new cases on Wednesday. The state’s second wave peaked at 725 new infections in a day in early August.

— Eighteen fishing crewmen who last week flew to New Zealand from Moscow have tested positive for the coronavirus, underscoring the difficulty New Zealand faces in trying to import needed workers while remaining virtually virus free. A total of 235 crew from Russia and Ukraine were on the flight chartered by three fishing companies. Before leaving Moscow, they were supposed to have self-isolated for two weeks and tested negative for the virus. All remain in quarantine at a Christchurch hotel.

Volunteers of an organization distribute gifts to economically underprivileged people ahead of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the region, in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Health officials have warned about the potential for the coronavirus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts. Durga Puja, the biggest festival in the region, will be celebrated from Oct. 22-26.

Nepalese devotees wearing protective gear as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus carry the chariot during Pachali Bhairav festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. The festival which is usually celebrated in the night time during Dashain festival was celebrated during the day because of the pandemic.

Nepalese devotees wearing protective gear as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus participate on Pachali Bhairav festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. The festival which is usually celebrated in the night time during Dashain festival was celebrated during the day because of the pandemic.