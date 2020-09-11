Asia Today: India adds another 89K cases, to reopen schools

The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced a partial reopening of schools from Sept. 21 for students of 9-12th grades for taking teachers’ guidance. Online learning will still be permitted.

Schools were shut after India imposed a strict nationwide lockdown on March 25. The government started easing it in May to revive economic activity.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Jakarta's governor announced an emergency decision on Wednesday to reimpose large-scale social restrictions in the capital city to control a rapid expansion in coronavirus cases. “We will pull the emergency brake when we are forced to re-implement large-scale restrictions like we did at the beginning of the pandemic," Gov. Anies Baswedan said. “The death rate, the use of isolation beds and use of special ICUs for COVID-19 show that the outbreak in Jakarta is an emergency situation.” He said the city government will order the closure starting Monday of workplaces and entertainment centers. Only religious places in residential areas will be allowed to continue operating, he said. “Office activities will be conducted at home again. But there are 11 essential sectors that will still be able to operate.” Nationally, the Indonesian government reported 3,307 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 203,342, including 8,336 deaths. The National Task Force for COVID-19 Mitigation said 49,397 cases and 1,334 deaths were in Jakarta.

— The number of new coronavirus infections in South Korea has stayed below 200 for the seventh straight day. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday the 156 cases added in the past 24 hours took the country’s tally to 21,588 with 344 deaths. The agency said 100 of the new cases were locally transmitted patients in the Seoul area, which has been at the center of a viral resurgence since early August. Authorities in the Seoul area have ordered the shutdown of churches, night establishments and after-school academics and curbed late restaurant services to try to curb new infections.

A health worker registers names of people before taking their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at a government health center in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. India's coronavirus cases are now the second-highest in the world and only behind the United States. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

Indians wearing face masks wait for medical check-up outside a government hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Sept.9, 2020. India's coronavirus cases are now the second-highest in the world and only behind the United States. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand

A man checks the temperature of a woman before she enters a government hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Sept.9, 2020. India's coronavirus cases are now the second-highest in the world and only behind the United States. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand