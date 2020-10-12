Asia Today: China to test 9 million after new outbreak

The last reported virus transmissions within China were four patients found on Aug. 15 in the northwestern city of Urumqi in the Xinjiang region. All the cases reported since then were in travelers from outside the mainland.

The ruling party lifted measures in April that cut off most access to cities with a total of some 60 million people including Wuhan in central China.

Qingdao is a busy port with the headquarters of companies including Haier, a major appliance maker, and the Tsingtao brewery. The government gave no indication whether the latest cases had contacts with travel or trade.

Travelers arriving from abroad in China still are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— India has reported 66,732 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the country’s overall tally to 7.1 million. The Health Ministry on Monday also reported 816 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 109,150. India is seeing fewer new daily cases of the virus since mid-September when daily infections touched a record high of 97,894 cases. It’s averaging more than 70,000 cases daily so far this month. Health experts have warned that congregations during major festivals later this month and in November have the potential to spread the virus. They also caution that coming winter months are expected to aggravate respiratory ailments.

— Authorities in Indonesia’s capital have moved to ease strict social restrictions despite a steady increase in cases nationwide. Jakarta imposed large-scale social restrictions from April to June, then eased them gradually. The city brought back strict restrictions last month as the virus spread. Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan said his administration decided to ease the restrictions from Monday because the increase in infections has stabilized. The move came days after President Joko Widodo urged local administrations to refrain from imposing lockdown measures that could cause crippling economic damage in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

— Sri Lankan officials say they have suspended the repatriation of citizens stranded overseas by the coronavirus because the country’s quarantine facilities are full. Army Commander Shavendra Silva, who heads the task force to control the virus, says a steep rise in COVID-19 patients in the past week has filled the quarantine facilities. Sri Lanka earlier announced it had successfully contained the virus, with no local infections reported for two months. But a cluster originating in a garment factory earlier this month has resulted in 1,307 new cases in just one week. The country has reported a total of 4,791 cases, including 13 deaths.

— South Korea has confirmed 97 new cases of the coronavirus, a modest uptick from the daily levels reported last week. The increase comes as officials ease social distancing restrictions after concluding that transmissions have slowed following a resurgence in mid-August. The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Monday brought the number of infections since the pandemic began to 24,703, including 433 deaths. South Korea relaxed its social distancing guidelines beginning Monday, allowing high-risk businesses like nightclubs and karaoke bars to open as long as they employ preventive measures. Spectators will also be allowed at professional sports events, although teams will initially be allowed to only sell 30% of the seats in stadiums.

A beam of sunlight is cast on a woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus holds a smartphone as she waits to cross a street in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Even as China has largely controlled the outbreak, the coronavirus is still surging across the globe with ever rising death toll. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

A beam of sunlight is cast on a woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as she walks on a street in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Even as China has largely controlled the outbreak, the coronavirus is still surging across the globe with ever rising death toll. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk across a street in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Even as China has largely controlled the outbreak, the coronavirus is still surging across the globe with ever rising death toll. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

A beam of sunlight is cast on people wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Even as China has largely controlled the outbreak, the coronavirus is still surging across the globe with ever rising death toll. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Even as China has largely controlled the outbreak, the coronavirus is still surging across the globe with ever rising death toll. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

A beam of sunlight is cast on a woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as she waits in line with masked commuters at a bus stand in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Even as China has largely controlled the outbreak, the coronavirus is still surging across the globe with ever rising death toll. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Indonesian women wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak walk on a pedestrian street in Jakarta Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

A man wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk at pier of Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus cross a road in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk by a poster informing mandatory mask wearing, at a bus station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. The poster reads " Which mask would you wear?" (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Factory workers wearing protective face masks and shields cross a road as they go to work in Hlaing Tharyar Industrial Zone Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar government allowed Monday to resume Cut-Make-Pack (CMP) factories, workplaces and SMEs that meet "A-level" practices in COVID-19 containment measures by authorities even though higher numbers of positive cases found daily. Myanmar reached over 20,000 confirmed cases and more than 600 death with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw) Credit: Thein Zaw Credit: Thein Zaw

Factory workers wearing protective face masks wash hands while a security officer, right, disinfects the shoes of a worker upon their arrival for works in Hlaing Tharyar Industrial Zone Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar government allowed Monday to resume Cut-Make-Pack (CMP) factories, workplaces and SMEs that meet "A-level" practices in COVID-19 containment measures by authorities even though higher numbers of positive cases found daily. Myanmar reached over 20,000 confirmed cases and more than 600 death with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw) Credit: Thein Zaw Credit: Thein Zaw

Factory workers wearing protective face masks go to their work in Hlaing Tharyar Industrial Zone Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar government allowed Monday to resume Cut-Make-Pack (CMP) factories, workplaces and SMEs that meet "A-level" practices in COVID-19 containment measures by authorities even though higher numbers of positive cases found daily. Myanmar reached over 20,000 confirmed cases and more than 600 death with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw) Credit: Thein Zaw Credit: Thein Zaw

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak walk on a pedestrian street in Jakarta Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim