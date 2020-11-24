Asia Today: China reports 2 virus cases after mass testing

To date, the health commission has recorded 86,464 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Philippine officials say about 60 million Filipinos are being targeted for vaccination against the coronavirus next year at a cost of more than 73 billion pesos ($1.4 billion) to develop considerable immunity among a majority of Filipinos. Carlito Galvez Jr., who oversees government efforts to secure the vaccines, said negotiations were underway with four Western and Chinese pharmaceutical companies, including U.S.-based Pfizer Inc. and China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd., to secure the vaccines early next year. He said that one company based in the U.K., AstraZeneca, can commit to supply up to 20 million vaccines. The Philippines has had more than 420,000 confirmed cases, the second-most in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia, and 8,173 deaths.

— India has registered 37,975 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 480 deaths in the past 24 hours, maintaining a downturn. The latest increase has taken the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 9.18 million, with 134,218 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Even though the number of daily cases nationwide has remained below 50,000 for several weeks, after peaking in September, several cities have are seeing a jump in cases and are implementing stricter restrictions. State governments in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat have decided to impose a night curfew on some of their cities and have postponed the re-opening of schools.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A child wearing traditional mask depicting fox pauses at a shrine Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 180 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk through a shopping arcade at the Asakusa district Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 180 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

An employee wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus cleans a subway car Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 180 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus visit Asakusa district Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 180 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A rickshaw puller wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus waits for tourists near Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa district Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks past a banner showing social distancing at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Authorities in the South Korean capital on Monday announced a tightening of social distancing regulations, including shutting nightclubs, limiting service hours at restaurants and reducing public transportation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past the display of South Korea's capital Seoul logo at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Authorities in the South Korean capital on Monday announced a tightening of social distancing regulations, including shutting nightclubs, limiting service hours at restaurants and reducing public transportation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A medical worker scans the nucleic acid samples collected from a mass testing at a lab in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. China has reported new coronavirus cases in the cities of Shanghai and Tianjin as it seeks to prevent small outbreaks from becoming larger ones. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk by tree shadows at the Central Business District in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. China has reported new coronavirus cases in the cities of Shanghai and Tianjin as it seeks to prevent small outbreaks from becoming larger ones. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong