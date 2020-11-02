Asia Today: Cambodia reopens schools after virus shutdown

Cambodia has reported 292 coronavirus cases with no deaths. The Health Ministry on Monday reported one new case, a Cambodian returning from abroad.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— India has added 45,230 new coronavirus infections, continuing a downturn. The Health Ministry also Monday reported 496 more fatalities, raising the death toll to 122,607. With 8.2 million cases, India is the second worst-hit country behind the U.S. But the number of new cases being diagnosed each day is falling steadily even though testing is not declining. In the last week, there have been fewer than 50,000 new cases every day. Many states have been easing restrictions on schooling and commercial activities to spur the economy, but experts fear a resurgence in the winter, particularly as people socialize in the festive season.

___

Follow AP’s coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Students sit in their class room at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia that had been shut in March because of the coronavirus crisis reopened Monday, but with limits on class sizes and hours.(AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith

Students disinfect their hands to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia that had been shut in March because of the coronavirus crisis reopened Monday, but with limits on class sizes and hours. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith

A school girl, left, has her temperature checked before she enters the Santhormok high school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia that had been shut in March because of the coronavirus crisis reopened Monday, but with limits on class sizes and hours. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith

A school boy, left, has his temperature checked before he enters a school of Santhormok, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia on Monday opened onward, months after closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith

Students wearing face-masks, wait for their morning school class at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia reopened Monday for the first time since March but with class sizes and hours limited by coronavirus precautions. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith

Cambodian Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron, right, greets students during his visit to a school of Santhormok, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia on Monday opened onward, months after the closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith

A school student wearing a face-mask, looks on from a class room during a morning class at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia reopened Monday for the first time since March but with class sizes and hours limited by coronavirus precautions. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop at a market upcoming Hindu festival Karwa Chauth in Jammu, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Married Hindu women eat this traditionally prepared food in the wee hours of the morning and fast till dusk during the festival, praying for health and long life of their husbands. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand

Students attend classes as schools in north-eastern Assam state reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Gauhati, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

A school principal distributes masks to students as schools in north-eastern Assam state reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Gauhati, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

An employee checks the temperature of a student as schools in north-eastern Assam state reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Gauhati, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

An employee checks the temperature of a teacher as schools in north-eastern Assam state reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Gauhati, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

A woman wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prays at the grave of a deceased relative during All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Relatives wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus put flowers at the grave of a deceased relative during All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 80 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko