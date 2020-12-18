Asia Today: Beds in short supply as SKorea sees another jump

The viral resurgence has put pressure on the government to raise social distancing restrictions to maximum levels, something policymakers have resisted for weeks out of economic concerns. Such measures would possibly ban gatherings of more than 10 people, shutter hundreds of thousands of non-essential businesses, and require companies to have more employees work from home.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region:

— The number of COVID-19 infections from a cluster in Sydney’s northern coastal suburbs continued to grow on Friday and the strain appeared to have originated in the United States, authorities said. Testing on Thursday and early Friday found 28 new infections. Several had attended the Avalon Beach R.S.L. Club on Dec. 11 and a nearby lawn bowling club called Avalon Bowlo on Dec. 13, New South Wales state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said. More than 250,0000 residents of Sydney’s Northern Beaches Local Government Area were advised on Thursday to work from home and remain at home as much as possible for three days. Others were advised to avoid traveling to the area. Authorities have yet to identify the source of the cluster, but New South Wales will next week tighten hotel quarantine rules for international air crews flying between Sydney and the United States. Australia’s largest city had gone 12 consecutive days without community transmission until Wednesday when a driver who transported international air crews in a van to and from Sydney Airport tested positive. His strain was also from the United States. Australian states have responded to the Sydney cluster by introducing various travel restrictions. Western Australia state, which has not had a case of community transmission since April 11, requires all travelers from New South Wales to quarantine in hotels for 14 days.

A medical worker wearing protective gear takes sample from a woman during a COVID-19 testing at coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Medical workers wearing protective gears prepare to take samples during a COVID-19 testing at coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

People wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walk near a Christmas decoration in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. South Korea has added more than 1,000 infections to its coronavirus caseload for the second straight day amid growing fears that the virus is spreading out of control in the greater capital area. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 800 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)