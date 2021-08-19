Asia stocks fall as delta variant worries take center stage

Wall Street closed out another choppy day of trading on Thursday. The benchmark S&P 500 started the day in the red before gaining 0.1% to 4,405.80.

The Nasdaq composite also inched 0.1% higher to 14,541.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 34,894.12. All three indices were positioned for weekly losses.

Positive earnings reports from retailers lifted sentiment. Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported another weekly drop in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

Claims fell 29,000 to 348,000 last week, in a pandemic low. This brought the four-week average to 378,000, also a pandemic low.

These numbers are one to watch if the trend continues, Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

“September’s jobs report may be of significance in determining the timeline for tapering. A continued robust recovery in the labor market may increase the chances of an earlier tapering timeline, potentially driving some volatility ahead,” he added.

Earlier this week, minutes from a recent U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that officials had discussed reducing asset purchases this year. But they stopped short of setting a firm timeline.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 27 cents to $63.96 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 23 cents to $66.68 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar eased to 109.72 Japanese yen from Thursday's 109.74 yen. The euro was flat at $1.1682.

Caption Currency traders wearing face masks watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly lower Friday as worries surrounding the spread of the delta variant again took center stage. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption A currency trader wearing a face mask watches monitors in front of screens showing Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly lower Friday as worries surrounding the spread of the delta variant again took center stage. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon