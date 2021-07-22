Asia markets follow Wall St higher as virus fears recede

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% to 3,569.95 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong surged 1.7% to 27,683.23.

The Kospi in Seoul added 1% to 3,247.42 and the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.9% to 7,377.60.

India's Sensex opened 1.2% higher at 52,803.19. New Zealand retreated while Singapore and Jakarta gained.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index rose Wednesday to 4,358.69.

Technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending helped drive the benchmark index’s advance. Energy stocks also rose as the price of U.S. crude oil marched 4.3% higher. Utilities and real estate stocks were among the decliners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8% to 34,798 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.9% to 14,631.95.

U.S. stocks, boosted by unexpectedly strong corporate profit reports, have gained in choppy trading despite coronavirus uncertainties.

Coca-Cola Co. and fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill rose after reporting better quarterly results than expected. Netflix fell 3.3% after reporting its worst slowdown in subscriber growth in eight years.

More than 80% of companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results so far have beat analysts’ forecasts, according to FactSet. More than 100 are due to announce next week.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 34 cents to $69.96 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.88 on Wednesday to $70.30. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 38 cents to $71.85 per barrel in London. It advanced $2.88 the previous session to $72.23.

The dollar declined to 110.14 yen from Wednesday's 110.28 yen. The euro edged lower to $1.1797 from $1.1799.