Ashes of Winter the movie star dolphin released into Gulf

The uplifting story of Winter's recovery using an unprecedented prosthetic tail was the subject of the two Dolphin Tale films in 2011 and 2014, making the creature a hero to people with disabilities and chronic illnesses around the world.
A C-130 flyover by the U.S. Coast Guard began the ceremony-at-sea followed by the reading of a poem, aquarium staff said. The ashes were released by Martin and Veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt. Flower petals of roses and orchids were released into the Gulf, and the team blew bubbles, honoring one of Winter’s favorite enrichment activities.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium will continue to honor Winter’s legacy with an onsite memorial, virtual reality experiences, and an endowment to safeguard indefinite support of the aquarium.
FILE - Winter the dolphin swims on Aug. 31, 2011 in a tank in Clearwater, Fla. Clearwater Marine Aquarium staff members released a Himalayan sea salt urn containing Winter’s ashes into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Winter, a prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies, died on Nov. 11, 2021, at age 16 of an inoperable intestinal problem. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Clearwater Marine Aquarium animal care specialist Kaylee Rhieu, right, kisses the urn with the ashes of Winter the Dolphin, held by animal care specialist Allison Twedt, as aquarium staff members prepared to the release them into the Gulf of Mexico from the back of a U.S. Coast Guard response boat, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, of the coast of Clearwater, Fla. Winter, a prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies, died on Nov. 11, 2021, at age 16 of an inoperable intestinal problem. (Clearwater Marine Aquarium via AP)
Clearwater Marine Aquarium animal care specialist Kaylee Rhieu, right, kisses the urn with the ashes of Winter the Dolphin, held by animal care specialist Allison Twedt, as aquarium staff members prepared to the release them into the Gulf of Mexico from the back of a U.S. Coast Guard response boat, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, of the coast of Clearwater, Fla. Winter, a prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies, died on Nov. 11, 2021, at age 16 of an inoperable intestinal problem. (Clearwater Marine Aquarium via AP)
Clearwater Marine Aquarium vice president of zoological care Kelly Martin, right back to camera, and animal care specialist Brie Alessi embrace after aquarium staff released the ashes of Winter the Dolphin into the Gulf of Mexico from the back of a U.S. Coast Guard response boat, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, of the coast of Clearwater, Fla. Winter, a prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies, died on Nov. 11, 2021, at age 16 of an inoperable intestinal problem. (Clearwater Marine Aquarium via AP)
Clearwater Marine Aquarium vice president of zoological care Kelly Martin, right back to camera, and animal care specialist Brie Alessi embrace after aquarium staff released the ashes of Winter the Dolphin into the Gulf of Mexico from the back of a U.S. Coast Guard response boat, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, of the coast of Clearwater, Fla. Winter, a prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies, died on Nov. 11, 2021, at age 16 of an inoperable intestinal problem. (Clearwater Marine Aquarium via AP)
FILE-Clearwater Marine Aquarium senior marine mammal trainer Abby Stone works with Winter the Dolphin Aug. 31, 2011 in Clearwater, Fla. The 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, while being treated for a gastrointestinal abnormality. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Friday, Dec. 10, that Winter's legacy will include an ongoing memorial, a funding endowment, a special song and a plan to release the animal's cremated ashes in the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
FILE-Clearwater Marine Aquarium senior marine mammal trainer Abby Stone works with Winter the Dolphin Aug. 31, 2011 in Clearwater, Fla. The 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, while being treated for a gastrointestinal abnormality. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Friday, Dec. 10, that Winter's legacy will include an ongoing memorial, a funding endowment, a special song and a plan to release the animal's cremated ashes in the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
