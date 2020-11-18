As virus cases spiral, Los Angeles readies plan for curfew

All gatherings must be outdoors and limited to 15 people from no more than three households.

The county also warned of increasingly restrictive policies if cases keep rising. If the five-day average of cases tops 4,000 and hospitalizations are above 1,750 per day, outdoor restaurant dining will be banned.

If cases reach 4,500 per day and hospitalizations 2,000, the county will impose a three-week lockdown that will restrict people to their homes for all but essential services. A nighttime curfew for all but essential workers would run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“Los Angeles County is at a critical moment to save lives and curb the spread of COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. “Lives and livelihoods are at stake and our entire community will be affected by our collective action if we do the right thing.”

The announcement came a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed an “emergency brake” on 28 counties and moved them into the most restrictive of four tiers for reopening. Those counties joined Los Angeles and 13 others already at that level, and together they account for 94% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents.

Most states are seeing huge surges of coronavirus cases and imposing new restrictions. On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a three-week statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for most residents.

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, drivers wait in line to get a free COVID-19 self-test at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County has imposed new restrictions on businesses and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Drivers are in long lines at a COVID-19 testing site in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Dean Musgrove Credit: Dean Musgrove

A sign indicates that COVID-19 testing is being held, outside Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Dean Musgrove Credit: Dean Musgrove