As UK airlift ends, Johnson vows to help more Afghans leave

It’s unclear how that might happen. U.K. officials hope some people may be able to leave Afghanistan overland for neighboring countries such as Pakistan, where their claims to come to the U.K. could be processed.

That will depend on cooperation from the Taliban, however.

Tens of thousands of foreign nationals and Afghans who worked with them have sought to leave the country since the Taliban’s swift takeover this month in the wake of U.S. forces’ departure.

The desperate, chaotic exodus turned deadly on Thursday, when a suicide bomber struck crowds queuing near the airport in Kabul. The attack killed 169 Afghans, according to a preliminary count, and 13 American troops.

Two British citizens and the child of another Briton were among those killed, the U.K. government said Friday. Two other Britons were injured. It was unclear whether the British victims were dual U.K.-Afghan nationals.

Johnson denied that the rushed departure amounted to a national humiliation for Britain, which fought its first war in Afghanistan in the 19th century. The U.K. was the second-largest partner in the 20-year NATO military campaign in Afghanistan, after the United States. Some 150,000 British troops have served in Afghanistan since 2001, and 457 were killed there.

“The timing of this is certainly not the one that this country would have chosen, and I think that everybody understands that," Johnson said.

