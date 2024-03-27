As those who fled Israel's border villages weigh whether to return, what hangs in the balance?

KIBBUTZ NAHAL OZ, Israel (AP) — Months after Hamas killed 1,200 people in an early-morning assault, Israeli communities ravaged in the attack remain mostly empty. Now the residents who fled these “kibbutzim” along the border with Gaza are wrestling with whether, how and when to return -- choices that have implications not just for their families, but also for the country. Here are the key takeaways:

Before Oct. 7, communities shaped by contradiction

Kibbutzim, which for decades have exemplified Israeli resilience, have long been a paradox. Many of those along the border with Gaza were built on or near the sites of former Palestinian villages. Over the years, residents tried to maintain economic relationships with people living in Gaza, the majority of whom are either refugees or their descendants. The residents of kibbutzim cherished life in the communities as almost idyllic. Yet, long before October 7, many were targets of frequent rocket attacks.

Trauma lingers as war stretches on

More than five months after last October’s attack, the trauma inflicted by the killing and kidnapping of family and friends remains raw for residents of the kibbutzim. Israel’s massive invasion of Gaza, which has killed more than 30,000 people in Gaza, has likely curtailed the threat that such a large-scale assault could be repeated. But frequent artillery fire and the roar of fighter jets are a reminder that the empty border kibbutzim are extensions of the war zone.