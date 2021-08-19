As tanks rolled in 1991, AP photographer sprang into action

EDITOR'S NOTE: Associated Press photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko rushed into the streets of Moscow on the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, after a group of hard-line Communist Party officials seized power in a coup. The images of demonstrators standing up to the tanks and troops that Zemlianichenko and his AP colleagues made during the tumult and the subsequent collapse of the Soviet Union won the 1992 Pulitzer Prize for Spot News Photography.

___

That day, my wife and I were supposed to start our vacation in Cyprus — a long-coveted trip that was our first chance to visit the Mediterranean. Instead, I packed my gear and headed to The Associated Press office, located across the river from the government headquarters of the Russian Federation, one of 15 Soviet republics, which was headed by Boris Yeltsin.

Yeltsin was widely seen as the champion of democratic reforms, defying those hard-liners who were trying to preserve Communist Party rule. His offices in a towering riverside building, dubbed the “White House” by Muscovites, served as a rallying point for those who opposed the coup.

When I reached the building, crowds were swarming the tanks sent to surround the building. Some of the tank crews got out of their vehicles and declared that they would side with protesters.

Yeltsin arrived and climbed atop one of the tanks to make a passionate speech, urging people to stand up against the coup plotters.

I spent that chaotic day taking photos of protesters around Yeltsin's headquarters and running back the office to have my rolls of film developed.

Later in the day, the leaders of the coup defended their actions at a televised news conference, but they appeared nervous and indecisive. As state TV showed Yeltsin defying them, it became increasingly clear that their plot was doomed.

Tensions remained high, however, and three protesters were killed and several others were injured when a crowd tried to stop a convoy of armored vehicles that they believed was heading to storm Yeltsin's headquarters.

Hours later, on the morning of Aug. 21, Soviet Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov ordered troops to leave Moscow. The next day, Gorbachev flew back to Moscow, and the coup plotters were arrested. One died of a gunshot wound in an apparent suicide.

I was still out on the streets, taking photos of exultant crowds across the city. I caught the moment when demonstrators pulled down a large statue of Felix Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police, in front of KGB headquarters on Lubyanka Square.

It was a watershed moment that symbolized the collapse of the repressive Soviet system.

The botched putsch dramatically weakened Gorbachev, making Yeltsin the No. 1 political figure and hastening the collapse of the Soviet Union four months later.

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 19, 1991 file photo, protesters gather at the Russian Government building, also known as White House, holding a Russian national flag as they protest the oncoming line of tanks around the building in Moscow, Russia. When I reached the headquarters of Yeltsin's government, I saw crowds of people swarming tanks sent to encircle the building. Some of the crews got out of their vehicles and declared that they would side with protesters. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1991 file photo, Russian Republic President Boris Yeltsin waves as he makes his way past a throng of photographers outside the Russian Federation building in Moscow, Russia. Yeltsin, who arrived at his office shortly after, climbed atop a tank to make a passionate speech urging to people to defy the coup. I spent the chaotic day taking shots of protesters around Yeltsin's headquarters and running to the office to have my films developed. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 19, 1991 file photo, Muscovites reach up to shake the hand of a soldier atop a tank near the Russian parliament building in Moscow, Russia. When I reached the headquarters of Yeltsin's government, I saw crowds of people swarming tanks sent to encircle the building. Some of the crews got out of their vehicles and declared that they would side with protesters. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 1991 file photo, a trolley bus that was used by anti-coup demonstrators to block the exit of Soviet armored personnel carriers from the area near the Soviet Foreign Ministry office burns during a verbal confrontation between demonstrators and Soviet soldiers standing atop an armored vehicle in downtown Moscow, Russia. The tensions remained high, however, and three protesters were killed and several others were wounded when a crowd of demonstrators tried to stop a convoy of armored vehicles they thought was heading to storm Yeltsin's headquarters. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1991 file photo, a soldier of the Tamanskaya tank division who left his Soviet unit to support Yeltsin's call against the military coup, cleans and covers his machine gun to protect it from the rain in front of the Russian Federation headquarters in Moscow, Russia. When I reached the headquarters of Yeltsin's government, I saw crowds of people swarming tanks sent to encircle the building. Some of the crews got out of their vehicles and declared that they would side with protesters. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 1991 file photo, Russian Republic President Boris Yeltsin, second right, makes a V-sign to thousands of Muscovites, as his top associate Gennady Burbulis, right, stands near during a rally in front of the Russian federation building to celebrate the failed military coup in Moscow, Russia. When a group of top Communist officials ousted Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev 30 years ago and flooded Moscow with tanks, the world held its breath, fearing a rollback on liberal reforms and a return to the Cold War confrontation. But the August 1991 coup collapsed in just three days, precipitating the breakup of the Soviet Union that plotters said they were trying to prevent. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 1991 file photo, protestors stand on the statue of Felix Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police, in front of the KGB main headquarters on the Lubyanka Square in front of the KGB building as they attempted to topple the statue in Moscow, Russia. I was out on the streets, shooting exultant crowds across the city and managed to catch the moment when demonstrators pulled down the statue of Felix Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police, in front of the KGB main headquarters on the Lubyanka Square - a watershed moment that symbolized the collapse of the repressive Soviet system. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 23, 1991 file photo, the statue of the founder of the KGB, Felix Dzerzhinsky, is toppled off its pedestal in front of KGB headquarters in Moscow, Russia. I was out on the streets, shooting exultant crowds across the city and managed to catch the moment when demonstrators pulled down the statue of Felix Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police, in front of the KGB main headquarters on the Lubyanka Square _ a watershed moment that symbolized the collapse of the repressive Soviet system. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 23, 1991 file photo, the statue of the founder of the KGB, Felix Dzerzhinsky, is toppled off its pedestal in front of KGB headquarters in Moscow, Russia. I was out on the streets, shooting exultant crowds across the city and managed to catch the moment when demonstrators pulled down the statue of Felix Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police, in front of the KGB main headquarters on the Lubyanka Square _ a watershed moment that symbolized the collapse of the repressive Soviet system. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 31, 1991 file photo, a young Muscovite waves a Russian flag at the celebration of annual holiday called "Day of Moscow" in front of Russian Federation building in Moscow, Russia. The coup that raised global fears of a rollback on Gorbachev's liberal reforms collapsed in just three days as thousands of Russians rallied to defend democracy. Instead of the coup plotters' declared goal of preserving the Soviet Union, the botched putsch only precipitated its collapse. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 23, 1991 file photo, Russian Federation President Boris Yeltsin, center, uses a bullhorn to address a crowd which gathered in Dzerzhinsky Square to celebrate the toppling of the statue of KGB founder Felix Dzerzhinsky in Moscow, Russia. Yeltsin was widely seen as the top champion of democratic reforms defying the hardliners who were trying to preserve the Communist party's rule, so his seat of power served as a rallying point for all those who opposed the coup. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 31, 1991 file photo, two Muscovite girls wave Russian national flags during the celebration of annual holiday called "Day of Moscow" in front of Russian Federation building in Moscow. The coup that raised global fears of a rollback on Gorbachev's liberal reforms collapsed in just three days as thousands of Russians rallied to defend democracy. Instead of the coup plotters' declared goal of preserving the Soviet Union, the botched putsch only precipitated its collapse. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 1991 file photo, President of the Russian Federation Boris Yeltsin, left, and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev enter the podium at the start of the closing session of the Congress of People's Deputies in Moscow, Russia. The botched putsch dramatically weakened Gorbachev's power, making Yeltsin the No.1 political actor and speeding up the collapse of the Soviet Union that came about four months later. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko