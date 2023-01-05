ajc logo
X

As storm hits, California orders evacuations in coastal area

National & World News
15 minutes ago
As a huge storm approached California, officials began asking people to evacuate in high-risk coastal areas, including where 23 died in 2018 in a series of mudslides

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As a huge storm approached California, officials began ordering evacuations, including in a high-risk coastal area where 23 died in 2018 in a series of mudslides.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the orders were for those impacted by the Alisal Fire last year, the Cave Fire in 2019 and the devastating Thomas Fire in 2017, one of the largest in California history.

In 2018, massive torrents carrying huge boulders, mud and debris roared down coastal mountains, and through the town of Montecito to the shoreline, killing 23 people and destroying more than 100 homes. Among those killed were two children whose bodies were never found.

Montecito Fire Department Chief Kevin Taylor said Wednesday that homes near waterways are at greatest risk.

“What we’re talking about here is a lot of water coming off the top of the hills, coming down into the creeks and streams and as it comes down, it gains momentum and that’s what the initial danger is,” he said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job 10h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Cobb County families win appeal in lawsuit over mask order
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff
5h ago

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Andrew Morse named publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8h ago

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Andrew Morse named publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Susan Walsh

Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye
17m ago
Jets committed to help Wilson 'through hell or high water'
20m ago
Reyna family flagged Berhalter incident; interim coach named
22m ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top