A's pitcher Trevor May rips Oakland owner John Fisher in retirement video: 'Sell the team, dude'

Athletics reliever Trevor May ripped Oakland owner John Fisher and implored him to sell the franchise while announcing his retirement Monday in an empassioned video message

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Athletics reliever Trevor May ripped Oakland owner John Fisher and implored him to sell the franchise while announcing his retirement Monday in an empassioned video message.

“Sell the team, dude. ... Sell it, man,″ May said in a video posted on his Twitch stream. “Let someone who actually, like, takes pride in the things they own, own something. There’s actually people who give a s--- about the game. Let them do it. Take mommy and daddy’s money somewhere else, dork.”

Fisher's parents founded Gap, Inc., and Fisher became majority owner of the A's in 2005. He is attempting to relocate the A's to Las Vegas after talks for a new stadium in the Bay Area fell through, prompting outrage and protests from fans in Oakland.

The A's have also routinely ranked near the bottom in MLB in payroll. The club finished 50-112 this season, by far the worst record in baseball.

“If you’re going to be a greedy f---, own it,” May said. “There’s nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras. ... Do what you’re going to do, bro. Whatever, you’re a billionaire, they exist, you guys have all this power — you shouldn’t have any because you haven’t earned any of it, but anyway, whatever.”

The 34-year-old May spent his first six seasons with the Minnesota Twins before two seasons with the New York Mets. He had 21 saves for the A's last season with a 3.28 ERA. In his last 15 appearances, he was 1-0 with nine saves and 0.00 ERA.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

