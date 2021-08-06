A's outfelder Ramón Laureano suspended 80 games

The penalty came down just more than four hours before the A’s were to begin a weekend series at home against the Texas Rangers.

“The A’s were disappointed to learn of this suspension. We fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Ramón back after the discipline has been served,” the A’s said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Laureano, from the Dominican Republic, is hitting .246 with 14 homers and 39 RBIs in 88 games this season.

Laureano has regularly made highlight-reel throws from center field to save runs.

Oakland, the reigning AL West champion having reached the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, is in second place behind the rival Houston Astros in the division race.

“I’d like to apologize for the distraction that this might cause my teammates, Billy Beane, David Forst, and the entire Oakland organization, community, and fan base,” Laureano said. "I am devastated. Anyone who truly knows me as a person knows how much I love the game and that I would never intentionally do something like this.”

___

AP Sports Writer John Nicholson contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha, left, Ramon Laureano and Starling Mante, right, celebrate after the A's defeated the Los Angeles Angels 2-0 in a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) Credit: Johm McCoy Credit: Johm McCoy

Caption Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano looks up after hitting a two-run ground-rule double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo) Credit: Kelvin Kuo Credit: Kelvin Kuo