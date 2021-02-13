As new variants spread in France, some want a 3rd lockdown

Figures released Friday by France’s largest network of private medical labs, Biogroup, suggest the variant has already spread quickly since then: The group says the variant showed up in about half of its tests Feb. 1-7 in the western Paris region.

Biogroup also found a jump in cases of the variant first identified in South Africa in three regions of eastern France. In the Moselle region, the variant was found in nearly one-third of positive tests during the first week of February, Biogroup said.

Health Minister Olivier Veran went to the region Friday and promised stepped-up testing and vaccinations, but the government has resisted calls from some local doctors and leaders for a new lockdown.

In all, France has confirmed more than 3.4 million coronavirus cases and more than 80,000 virus-related deaths. Frustration has been growing with the government's handling of the pandemic.