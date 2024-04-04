Nation & World News

As more storms approach California, stretch of scenic Highway 1 that collapsed is closed again

As more storms approach California, officials have closed a scenic stretch of iconic Highway 1 where a giant section collapsed into the ocean
A portion of Highway 1 is seen collapsed near Rocky Creek Bridge in Monterey County on Monday, April 1, 2024. An Easter weekend storm caused the collapse as part of one lane crumbled into the ocean south of the bridge at Palo Colorado on Saturday.(Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
32 minutes ago

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — As more storms approach California, officials have closed a scenic stretch of iconic Highway 1 where a giant section collapsed into the ocean following heavy weekend rains.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office had warned residents of parts of the coastal community of Big Sur to evacuate Wednesday before the road closed later that day. The road was expected to be closed for several days until the weather event passes, the office said. The Carmel Unified School District said the evacuation warning led to the closure of an elementary school and preschool on Thursday and Friday, news outlets reported.

Convoy passage for vehicles through the area being repaired, planned for Thursday and Friday, has been canceled because of the forecasted rain, but was set to resume Saturday, the California Department of Transportation posted on social media. Crews will remain to check for any changes in conditions, officials said.

The collapse occurred Saturday near Rocky Creek Bridge, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Monterey, temporarily stranding as many as 1,600 people in Big Sur. Most of the people trapped there were able to leave when a single lane was reopened Sunday, Caltrans spokesperson Kevin Drabinski said earlier this week.

The famous route has seen frequent closures because of collapses, mudflows and rockslides during severe weather.

A break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, Calif., Monday, April 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

