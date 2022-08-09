ajc logo
X

As Mexico's inflation hits 8.15%, families cut back

A women shops for chicken at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Combined ShapeCaption
A women shops for chicken at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

National & World News
By Por FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Mexico's annualized inflation rate has hit 8.15% in July, the highest in almost two two decades

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s annualized inflation rate hit 8.15% in July, the highest in almost two two decades, the national statistics institute announced Tuesday.

But inflation in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages is even higher, with prices rising 14.5% over the last 12 months.

Many Mexican families are feeling the pinch, and going without some of the costlier items like meat.

The Mexican government raised the country’s minimum wage by 22% in 2022 to about $8.50 per day, but much of that increase has now been consumed by inflation.

Housewife Carla Valadez was shopping at a Mexico City market Tuesday, and had to buy vegetables instead of pork because of the prices.

“We are going to become vegetarians out of necessity,” said Valadez.

Tinga, a traditional dish made of tomatoes, onions and chile with shredded chicken or beef, is now prohibitively expensive.

“Now my son asks me to make carrot tinga,” said Valadez.

Juana Pardo, a retiree who tries to make ends meet on an $82 per month supplementary pension program for the elderly, says “what I get from the government isn't enough any more.”

Pardo is buying some nopal cactus leaves, and has taken to eating more vegetables and beans instead of chicken and eggs, because of the prices. “There is nothing else I can do, if I can't make ends meet.”

The government has lifted import duties on 21 basic food items and has encouraged Mexicans to grow more food, but it is not clear how much that will help, in a world where high inflation has become generalized.

Combined ShapeCaption
A women shops for meat at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

A women shops for meat at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

Combined ShapeCaption
A women shops for meat at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Combined ShapeCaption
A man shops for vegetables at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

A man shops for vegetables at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

Combined ShapeCaption
A man shops for vegetables at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman buys vegetables at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

A woman buys vegetables at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman buys vegetables at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Editors' Picks
Fulton judge orders Giuliani to testify before grand jury next week4h ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
Georgia regents approve $68.5 million renovation to Sanford Stadium
3h ago
Mother of 4-year-old shot in car on I-85 now faces 2nd-degree murder charge
1h ago
Mother of 4-year-old shot in car on I-85 now faces 2nd-degree murder charge
1h ago
The Jolt: Trump’s Georgia allies slam FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search
11h ago
The Latest
Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash
6m ago
Goodell: NFL appeal of Watson suspension 'right thing to do'
6m ago
Lutheran bishop issues public apology to Latino congregation
9m ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top