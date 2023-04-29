A's met by fans in Oakland with chants of `Sell the team!'

“The players are in a tough spot just because we feel the support of the fans, but there’s nothing that we can do but go out there and play our best every day,” Kemp said.

The crowd was the team's sixth under 10,000 in 13 home games. Oakland entered the homestand averaging a major league-low 11,027.

“It was good to see a crowd tonight that was enthusiastic, supportive of us all night,” A's manager Mark Kotsay said.

Nick Senzel had three RBIs and Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer for the Reds, who have won four in a row for the first time since last July 30 to Aug. 2.

Luis Cessa (1-3) gave up three runs and eight hits in five-plus innings, winning for the first time in five starts this year.

Drew Rucinski (0-1) was activated from the injured list and made his Oakland debut. He gave up five runs — three earned — and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The 34-year-old left-hander made his first big league appearance since 2018 after spending four seasons with South Korea's NC Dinos. Rucinski signed with Oakland for a $3 million, one-year contract, then strained his left hamstring late in spring training

Shea Langeliers had three RBIs for Oakland, including a run-scoring single in the first.

Senzel's RBI single and Jose Barrero's two-run double built a 3-1 lead in the third, and Fraley hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

Oakland's Brent Rooker had three hits, and Ryan Noda hit his third home run.

“I think the fans have the right to come out and voice their opinions,” Kotsay said. “For us as players, in-game, that’s not really a distraction.”

MOVES

Reds: Selected the contract of INF Matt Reynolds from Triple-A Louisville and transferred RHP Tony Santillan (right knee strain) to the 60-day IL.

Athletics: RHP Chad Smith was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move for Rucinski.

UP NEXT

RHP Hunter Greene (0-1) starts Saturday for the Reds against Oakland LHP Kyle Muller (0-2).

