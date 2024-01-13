As Israel-Hamas war reaches 100-day mark, here's the conflict by numbers

JERUSALEM (AP) — Now 100 days old, the latest Israel-Hamas war is by far the longest, bloodiest, and most destructive conflict between the bitter enemies.

The fighting erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a deadly attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and a ground offensive that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods. The offensive has displaced the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza, shuttered operations in nearly half of Gaza's hospitals and caused widespread famine, U.N. monitors say.

The Israeli military says it has now scaled back operations in the hard-hit north, limiting itself to targeted operations based on intelligence. But in the south, where it says Hamas' leaders are hiding, it presses forward at full strength. Meanwhile, Hezbollah and Israel have engaged in tit-for-tat skirmishes nearly every day since the war began.