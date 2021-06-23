As infections soar, Siberian region imposes 2-week lockdown

Russia had only one, six-week nationwide lockdown last spring. Most coronavirus restrictions in the country were lifted over the summer, with regional governors empowered to decide on which virus measures to keep in place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that authorities had plans to reimpose another nationwide lockdown.

Russia, a nation of 146 million, was among the first the world to roll out a coronavirus vaccine last year but has been much slower than other countries in vaccinating its population. As of last Friday, only 19.7 million people — about 13% of the population — had received at least one vaccine shot and 16.1 million, or 11%, have been fully immunized.

In Buryatia, over 162,000 people — 16% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 126,000, or just under 13%, have gotten both shots.

Russia's state coronavirus taskforce has reported over 5.3 million confirmed infections and 130,895 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe.

Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear walks outside a hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 21, 2021. Russia's national coronavirus taskforce on Saturday reported 17,378 new infection cases, more than double the daily tally from early June - more than half of them in Moscow, where the infection numbers have tripled this month. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

