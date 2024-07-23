Breaking: DOT to investigate Delta amid thousands of flight cancellations
As hurricane season begins, here's how small businesses can prepare in advance of a storm

The hurricane season roared into the U.S. with Hurricane Beryl hitting Texas in early July
Hiral Patel surveys the damage from Beryl to the Jamaica Village shopping center in Jamaica Beach, Texas, on July 8, 2024. The hurricane season roared into the U.S. with Hurricane Beryl hitting Texas in early July, surprising many business owners accustomed to seeing big storms arrive later in the summer. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, file)

By MAE ANDERSON – Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The hurricane season roared into the U.S. with Hurricane Beryl hitting Texas in early July, surprising many business owners accustomed to seeing big storms arrive later in the summer.

With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting an above-average storm season this year, small businesses need to be prepared.

Small businesses in Texas had to not only deal with physical damage from Beryl but also a dayslong power outage. For some, the lack of electricity meant the loss of some or all of their inventory.

There are steps small businesses should take to make sure they’re ready for storms and insured for storm damage.

Well before a hurricane is announced, check and double check your insurance policy. Many policies don't include flood insurance, which must be purchased separately. Read your policy closely and identify any added protections you might need.

Make sure your business data is regularly backed up and can be accessed off site, should an emergency arise. Have an emergency communication plan in place and be sure your staffers know how to reach you in case of an emergency — as well as vice versa.

Photograph or record as many assets as you can. That makes it easier to assess any damage that occurs after the storm. Once a hurricane is imminent, secure any outdoor equipment you may have, board up windows if necessary, and know your evacuation plan should an official evacuation order be implemented.

After a hurricane, if your business is in a federally declared disaster area, aid may be available from the Small Business Administration. Details can be found at: www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. More information about hurricane preparedness can be found at ready.gov.

