As housing market cools, homebuyers regain leverage

That remained the prevailing trend until recently, even though the housing market has cooled significantly since the spring as mortgage rates surged sharply above where they were last year. Higher mortgage rates make homes less affordable, thinning out the pool of home hunters, which leaves sellers with less leverage when negotiating with buyers.

On average, 7.5% of homes for sale in the four weeks in August that Redfin tracked had a price drop each week, a record high, the company said.

That the typical home is now selling for below the asking price is a sign that the housing market is becoming a bit more balanced, or less skewed, toward sellers.

“It’s significant that now buyers know that when they’re bidding on a home chances are they can get it for less than the asking price and without a competing offer, which was not the case earlier this year,” Fairweather said.

That doesn’t mean some homes aren’t still drawing multiple offers. Some 37% of homes purchased in the four-week stretch of August analyzed by Redfin sold for more than their list price. That was down from 50% a year earlier, Redfin said.

And buyers must still contend with rising home prices, albeit not as sharply as before. The national median home price jumped 10.8% in July from a year earlier to $403,800, according to the National Association of Realtors.