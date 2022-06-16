A's hold off Bosox, avoid sweep for just 2nd win in 15 games

Blackburn (6-2) gave up a run and eight hits, with four strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings, slightly increasing his road ERA from 0.91 to 1.00. He entered with the majors’ lowest ERA away from home.

Dany Jiménez got four outs for his 11th save.

After scoring just two total runs in the opening two games of the series, the Athletics grabbed a 3-0 edge in the third against Rich Hill (2-4), taking advantage of a gift double when second baseman Trevor Story appeared to call for Cristian Pache’s one-out pop in shallow center, but had it fall behind him.

Pache scored on Pinder’s single. Bethancourt lined his two-run hit down the left-field line after Ramón Laureano doubled.

Hill allowed four runs, three earned, in 5 2/3 innings.

SALE DAY

Lefty Chris Sale threw 32 pitches in a two-inning simulated game off the Fenway Park mound in the morning. Manager Alex Cora was impressed by a sharp changeup, a pitch the 33-year-old worked on during the offseason.

Sale has been sidelined since spring training after suffering a fracture in his rib cage.

NIGHT PLANS

Cora said a “lot” of guys were going over to TD Garden Thursday night to watch the Boston Celtics play Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He also said Cardinals star Albert Pujols arranged for a luxury box for St. Louis’ players. The Cardinals play at Fenway this weekend.

TWO GOOD, ONE BAD

Red Sox 3B Devers made a diving grab of Sean Murphy’s liner to open the sixth and followed that by going behind the bag to snag Matt Davidson’s grounder before firing across to first base. But he also had Elvis Andrus’ two-out grounder go through his legs for a run-scoring error.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RF Stephen Piscotty (left calf strain) has resumed baseball activities.

Red Sox: Devers was hit on the right elbow by a fastball from A.J. Puk but stayed in the game. … OF/INF Kiké Hernández, on the injured list with a right hip flexor, was in the box for Sale’s sim game but didn’t swing the bat. Cora said he’s getting close to a rehabilitation assignment.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (3-6, 3.40 ERA) is slated to start on Friday night when they face Kansas City in the opener of a six-game homestand.

Red Sox: RHP Michael Wacha (4-1, 2.33) is set to face his old team when Boston opens a three-game series against St. Louis Friday at Fenway. The 30-year-old Wacha spent his first seven seasons with the Cardinals, including 2013 when they lost the World Series to Boston. RHP Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.84) is in line for St. Louis.

Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, left, scores on a single by J.D. Martinez, right, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Oakland Athletics players celebrate their win over the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers (11) grimaces after being hit by a pitch from Oakland Athletics reliever A.J. Puk during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown (15) is congratulated at the dugout by teammate Sean Murphy (12) after scoring on an error by Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)