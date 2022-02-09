As even Dem states ease, Biden begins rethinking COVID rules

CDC guidance continues to recommend indoor mask wearing in places of “substantial or high transmission" of the virus, which as of Wednesday was all of the U.S. but 14 rural counties.

State and local leaders, nevertheless, have announced plans to ease virus restrictions in the coming weeks as omicron cases fall, citing the protections offered by vaccines as well as the increased availability of at-home testing kits and therapeutics for those who do catch the virus. Many of the restrictions eased last year, only to be reinstated as omicron swept the country.

Earlier this week, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware announced plans to lift statewide mask-requirements in schools. On Wednesday, state officials said Massachusetts will follow suit starting Feb. 28.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state will end a COVID-19 mandate requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings, but will keep masking rules in place in schools.

“Given the declining cases, given the declining hospitalizations, that is why we feel comfortable to lift this, in effect tomorrow,” Hochul said.

The state will still require masks in many places, including in health care facilities as well as schools.

Hochul has said she would like to see vaccination rates for children improve before she does away with the schools mandate, which has been in place since August.

While the Biden administration has pushed back strongly against efforts by GOP governors to prohibit mask-wearing requirements, it is indicating that it will take a more flexible approach to jurisdictions that make their own choices.

Policies lifting mask requirements “are going to have to be made at the local level” depending on case rates, Walensky said.

Caption FILE— A summer school student wears a protective mask, due to concerns of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, while listening to instruction, at the E.N. White School in Holyoke, Mass., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Students and staff at public schools in Massachusetts will no longer be required to wear face coverings while indoors starting Feb. 28, state officials said Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Credit: Charles Krupa