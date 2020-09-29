As cases rise, Germany plans new virus restrictions, fines

To ensure outbreaks can be more easily tracked, fines of at least 50 euros ($59) per incident will be levied if customers give fake names or contact information to restaurants or other businesses.

Complete school shutdowns are meant to be avoided by keeping class groups apart from one another, so that they can be more easily isolated and tracked if the virus is detected.

Under a “hotspot strategy," further restrictions will be linked to local developments, Merkel said, stressing that the aim is to act “regionally, specifically and accurately.”

“A complete shutdown of the country must be prevented,” she said.

Extant distancing and mask regulations will remain in effect, and a new two-level plan envisions greater restrictions first being put into place when the level of infection in an area hits 35 new cases per 100,000 per week.

At that level, group gatherings in public or rented facilities will be restricted to 50 people, and individuals will be “urgently recommended” to keep private home gatherings no larger than 25 people to make contact tracing easier if there is an outbreak.

When infections hit 50 cases per 100,000 people per week, public gatherings will be restricted to no more than 25, and private individuals will be recommended to keep their gatherings to 10.

Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder said the government's hope is to “motivate, not irritate” people with the restrictions while avoiding a general lockdown.

“For many younger people, common sense means not only common sense for yourselves, but protection for neighbors, for parents, for grandparents, for friends, for the chronically ill or otherwise disabled in our country,” Soeder said.

Germany has recorded more than 288,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with over 9,400 deaths — a toll one-fourth of Britain's or Italy's virus deaths.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, centre, Markus Soder, Prime Minister of Bavaria and CSU Chairman, left and Peter Tschentscher, the First Mayor of Hamburg, leave after a press conference, in Berlin, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states conferred on how to prevent the country’s coronavirus infection figures from accelerating to the levels being seen in other European countries. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

