As 'Born in the U.S.A.' plays, American cardinals in Rome celebrate Pope Leo XIV

ROME (AP) — Speakers blasted songs including "Born in the U.S.A." and "American Pie" as six cardinal electors from the United States gathered in Rome on Friday to share their thoughts on the election of the first U.S.-born pope, Cardinal Robert Prevost.

“I took a look at Bob and he had his head in his hands and I was praying for him,” said Cardinal Joseph Tobin of the moment right after casting his vote in the Sistine Chapel. “And then when he accepted, it was like it was made for him.”

One day after the Chicago-born Prevost became Pope Leo XIV, the cardinals met on a stage decorated with the Stars and Stripes and a Vatican flag at the Pontifical North American College. The hilltop institution for U.S. seminarians is a short walk from St. Peter's Basilica, where Leo made his first speech to the world on Thursday evening as the new leader of the Catholic Church's 1.4 billion global faithful.