As anger rises, Muslims protest French cartoons

In Multan, a city in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, thousands more torched an effigy of Macron and called on Pakistan to sever ties with France and boycott French goods.

The demonstrations, largely led by Islamist parties across the region, come amid rising tensions between France and Muslim-majority nations, which flared up earlier this month when a young Muslim beheaded a French schoolteacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

The images, republished by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial for the deadly 2015 attack against the publication, have stirred the ire of Muslims across the world who consider depictions of the prophet blasphemous. On Thursday, a knife-wielding Tunisian man carrying a copy of the Quran killed three people at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

Hardline Islamic groups from Afghanistan to Gaza have seized on the the French government's staunch secularist stance as an affront to Islam, rallying their supporters and stirring up rage.

A few hundred demonstrators in Lebanon’s capital Beirut flocked toward the Palais des Pins, the official residence of the French ambassador to Lebanon, but found their way blocked by lines of police officers in riot gear. Waving black and white flags with Islamist insignia, the Sunni Islamist activists cried, “At your service, oh prophet of God.” Some slung stones at police who responded with smoke and tear gas.

The sight of anti-France protests in Lebanon is an embarrassment for Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, who is trying to form a new government that would implement a French plan for reform. France, Lebanon’s former colonial ruler, has been helping the country chart a course out of its spiraling economic and financial crisis.

In Jerusalem, hundreds of Palestinians protested against Macron outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, chanting, “With our souls and with our blood we sacrifice for our prophet, Muhammad.” Some youths scuffled with Israeli police as they exited the esplanade into the Old City. Israeli police said they dispersed the gathering and detained three people.

Scores more turned out in the Gaza Strip, where the militant Hamas group organized anti-France rallies at mosques across the territory that it controls.

Fathi Hammad, a Hamas official, addressed a demonstration at the Jabaliya refugee camp, vowing “to stand together to confront this criminal offensive that harms the faith of about 2 billion Muslims,” referring to depictions of the Muslim prophet. He reiterated Hamas authorities' appeal for Palestinians to boycott all French products.

One protester, who identified himself as Abu Huzayfa, equivocated when asked about recent attacks in France in retribution for the cartoons.

“We don’t target innocents," he said. “But those who directly insult our prophet will shoulder the responsibility.”

Cries of “Death to France” rang out in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul and several other provinces as thousands filled the streets. Demonstrators trampled on portraits of Macron and called on Afghan leaders to shut down the French embassy, halt French imports and ban French citizens from visiting the country. In the country’s western Herat province, protesters hoisted an effigy of Macron on a crane and set it alight.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-i-Islami, an Islamist party, warned Macron that if he doesn’t “control the situation, we are going to a third world war and Europe will be responsible.”

Muslims also rallied outside the Middle East, with a huge crowd of some 50,000 noisily chanting protesters in Bangladesh’s capital of Dhaka burning effigies of Macron and holding signs that read, “Say no to Islamophobia,” “Stop racism,” and “Boycott French products.” Several hundred protested peacefully in Ethiopia’s capital after Friday prayers.

Over the past week, protests and calls to boycott French products have spread rapidly from Bangladesh to Pakistan to Kuwait. Social media has been pulsing with anti-France hashtags. Muslim leaders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in particular, have loudly criticized France for what they see as the government’s provocative and anti-Muslim stance.

Thursday's attack in Nice also drew condemnations from leaders of countries that had voiced outrage over the caricatures, such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt.

In a Friday sermon aired live on Egyptian state TV, the country's minister of religious endowments appeared to denounce any violent retaliation for the cartoons.

“Love of the prophet cannot be expressed by killing, sabotaging or responding to evil with evil,” said Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, addressing dozens of worshippers at a mosque in Egypt's Delta province of Daqahleya.

___

Associated Press writers Asim Tanveer in Multan, Pakistan; Munir Ahmed in Islamabad, Pakistan; Tameem Akhgar in Kabul, Afghanistan; Noha ElHennawy in Cairo, Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem; Julhas Alam in Dhaka, Bangladesh; Elias Meseret in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Zeina Karam in Beirut and Fares Akram in Gaza City, Gaza Strip contributed to this report.

A protester throws a stone towards riot police during a protest against French President Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, near the Pine Palace, which is the residence of the French ambassador, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. A few hundred demonstrators held a protest called for by a Sunni Islamist party, Hizb ul-Tahrir, against French cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Protesters try to remove barbed wire during a protest against French President Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, near the Pine Palace, which is the residence of the French ambassador, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Supporters of the Muslims Students Organization stand on a representation of a French national flag and defaced images of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest against the president and against the publishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Muslims have been calling for both protests and a boycott of French goods in response to France's stance on caricatures of Islam's most revered prophet. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Supporters of the Muslims Students Organization chant slogans during a protest against French President and against the publishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Muslims have been calling for both protests and a boycott of French goods in response to France's stance on caricatures of Islam's most revered prophet. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Pakistanis take part in a rally for the Mawlid al-Nabi holiday that celebrates the birthday of Islam's Prophet, Muhammad, born in the year 570, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Thousands of Pakistani Muslims took part in religious processions, ceremonies and distributing free meals among the poor to mark the holiday. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

A protester throws an object towards riot police during a protest against French President Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, near the Pine Palace, which is the residence of the French ambassador, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. A few hundred demonstrators held a protest called for by a Sunni Islamist party, Hizb ul-Tahrir, against French cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Protesters runs from the smoke of tear gas during a protest against French President Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, near the Pine Palace, which is the residence of the French ambassador, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. A few hundred demonstrators held a protest called for by a Sunni Islamist party, Hizb ul-Tahrir, against French cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Protesters chant slogans as they wear headbands with Arabic that read: "We are your soldiers, Oh Muhammad," during a protest against French President Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, near the Pine Palace, which is the residence of the French ambassador, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Thousands of Muslims, from Pakistan to Lebanon to the Palestinian territories, poured out of prayer services to join anti-France protests on Friday, as the French president's vow to protect the right to caricature the Prophet Muhammad continues to roil the Muslim world. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Protesters wear headbands with Arabic that read: "We are your soldiers, Oh Muhammad," during a protest against French President Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, near the Pine Palace, which is the residence of the French ambassador, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Thousands of Muslims, from Pakistan to Lebanon to the Palestinian territories, poured out of prayer services to join anti-France protests on Friday, as the French president's vow to protect the right to caricature the Prophet Muhammad continues to roil the Muslim world. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Hamas supporters wear face masks while waving the national flags during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and the publishing of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, at the main road of Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana

Hamas supporters wear face masks while holding placards during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and the publishing of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, at the main road of Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Arabic reads: "Despite Macron's malice, we rise up to our Prophet", "I sacrifice myself, my father and mother for you Prophet." And "Boycott French products in support for our Prophet Mohammed." (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana

Hamas supporters wear face masks raise their fingers up while chant anti slogans during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and the publishing of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, at the main road of Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana

Palestinians chant slogans against French President Emmanuel Macron and the publication of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad at the Dome of the Rock Mosque after Friday prayers in the Old City of Jerusalem, on Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Credit: Mahmoud Illean Credit: Mahmoud Illean

Israeli police detain a man during scuffles in the Old City of Jerusalem after Palestinians protested against French President Emmanuel Macron and the publication of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad after Friday prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque on Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Credit: Mahmoud Illean Credit: Mahmoud Illean

Israeli police patrol the Al Aqsa mosque complex in the Old City of Jerusalem before Palestinians protested against French President Emmanuel Macron and the publication of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad after Friday prayers on Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Credit: Mahmoud Illean Credit: Mahmoud Illean

Protesters try to climb on a shipping container at a rally against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Muslims have been calling for both protests and a boycott of French goods in response to France's stance on caricatures of Islam's most revered prophet. (AP Photo/A.H. Chaudary) Credit: A.H. Chaudary Credit: A.H. Chaudary