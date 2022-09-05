As Africa's climate warms, rich countries pledge more funds

“Africa does not have the resources to tackle climate change," Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, told the summit. “The continent only receives 3% of the total climate financing.”

Africa will need between $1.3 and $1.6 trillion this decade to implement its commitments to the Paris climate agreement, an annual cost between $140 and $300 billion, Adesina said. He added that the costs of adapting to climate change are expected to increase by 2050, as the effects of global warming get more severe.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo Addo said his country will push for the funds allocated to adapting to a warmer climate to be doubled at the forthcoming United Nations summit in Egypt in November.

After decades of developed countries falling short on their funding promises, many African nations remain skeptical that the funds will ever reach the continent.

The U.N. Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt, Mahmoud Mohieldin, said the existing global climate financing structure is “insufficient and ineffective,” especially for Africa.

FILE - Nurto Mohamud Ali, 45, who fled the drought-stricken Lower Shabelle region, sits next to her malnourished son Mohamud Hussein, 2, at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia on Sept. 3, 2022. Rich countries say they will spend about $25 billion by 2025 to boost Africa's efforts to adapt to climate change as the continent continues to struggle with drought, cyclones and extreme heat, according to officials at a summit in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)

FILE - Alwande Ndlovu, stands where a neighbor's house once stood, after heavy rains caused flood damage in Umgababa, near Durban, South Africa, April 19, 2022. Rich countries say they will spend about $25 billion by 2025 to boost Africa's efforts to adapt to climate change as the continent continues to struggle with drought, cyclones and extreme heat, according to officials at a summit in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. (AP Photo, File)