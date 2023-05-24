A's 10-40 start worst since 1932 Red Sox, Mariners win 3-2 behind Crawford, France

Laureano and Carlos Pérez hit RBI singles in the first off Marco Gonzales (4-1). who allowed five hits in six inning with four strikeouts.

Tom Murphy doubled off Luis Medina (0-3) with two outs in the fifth, and Crawford tied the score when he hit his second home run of the season on a 1-0 changeup. Six pitches later, France drove a slider 420 feet into the left-field bullpen for his third home run this season.

Jesús Aguilar, Gonzales' last batter, grounded into a double play that ended the sixth, starting a streak of 11 straight Oakland outs.

Trevor Gott, Justin Topa and Paul Sewald pitched an inning each, completing a five-hitter. Sewald remained perfect in 10 save chances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Oakland reinstated May (anxiety) from the 15-day IL, and optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Triple-A Las Vegas. Muller, the A’s opening night starter, was 1-4 with an 8.04 ERA in 10 starts.

UP NEXT

Athletics LHP Ken Waldichuk (1-3, 6.85) will start Wednesday. He has walked five or more in each of his past three outings. Mariners rookie RHP Bryce Miller (2-1, 1.42) debuted May 2 and has 22 strikeouts and two walks in his first four starts.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

