Aryna Sabalenka overtakes Iga Swiatek to reclaim WTA No. 1 ranking

U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is officially No. 1 in the WTA rankings again after ending Iga Swiatek’s 11-month reign
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus tosses the ball to serve against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles quarterfinals match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus tosses the ball to serve against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles quarterfinals match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
4 hours ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is officially No. 1 in the WTA rankings again after ending Iga Swiatek's 11-month reign.

Sabalenka led Swiatek by 41 points in the latest rankings published Monday, overturning a 69-point deficit from the week before, even though neither of the two played last week.

Instead, the Belarusian took back the No. 1 spot following “continuing year-end adjustments for falling short of certain tournament quotas,” the WTA said.

Sabalenka, who was previously top of the rankings from September through November last year, laid the groundwork for regaining the No. 1 spot when she won the Wuhan Open on Oct. 13.

Swiatek has taken time out for a coaching change since she last played at the U.S. Open. Swiatek reached the quarterfinals before losing to Jessica Pegula, who was in turn beaten by Sabalenka in the final.

Sabalenka also defended her Australian Open title in January.

The next chance for Swiatek to regain the top spot is at the WTA Finals next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

___

