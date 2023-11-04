Aryna Sabalenka finishes a rain-delayed win over Elena Rybakina to reach the semis at the WTA Finals

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has reached the semifinals for the second consecutive year at the WTA Finals by holding on to defeat Elena Rybakina 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a round-robin match that was repeatedly interrupted by rain the night before

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals for the second consecutive year at the WTA Finals, holding on to beat Elena Rybakina 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday in a round-robin match that was repeatedly interrupted by rain the night before until being suspended late in the second set.

Play was halted Thursday night with Rybakina about to try to force a third set by serving for the second at 5-3. When they resumed, she did just that. But Sabalenka came through in the decider — although not without a bit of tension in the last game: She needed to save five break points, and then required four match points to end it.

“Really tough conditions, and I'm super happy that I was able to get this win, no matter what," said Sabalenka, who double-faulted 15 times.

This was a rematch of the Australian Open final in January, also won by Sabalenka.

Sabalenka went 2-1 in round-robin play at the season-ending championship and advanced as the second-place finisher in her group. Jessica Pegula, who beat Maria Sakkari on Thursday to go 3-0, finished atop their group.

Rybakina was eliminated with the loss Friday.

There were a half-dozen rain delays during Thursday's stop-start-stop action.

“Just so much ups and downs,” said Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022.

The matches to determine the two semifinalists from the other singles group were scheduled for later Friday, with U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff taking on Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, and four-time major champ Iga Swiatek meeting three-time Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur.

Vondrousova took the opening set against Gauff, who was leading 2-1 in the second when a rain delay arrived.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Georgia’s DA oversight law faces new legal obstacle7h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

2nd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Atlanta
4h ago

8 injured in crash involving MARTA bus in SW Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
6h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
6h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 12 HS football scoreboard, state playoff brackets
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

16-1 shot Fierceness wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile for trainer Todd Pletcher
5m ago
Israel resists US pressure to pause the war to allow more aid to Gaza, wants hostages...
6m ago
World Series MVP Seager takes swipe at rival as Rangers celebrate 1st title with huge...
8m ago
Featured

He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
16h ago
PHOTOS: The Eagles continue their "Long Goodbye" at State Farm Arena
14h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top