Nation & World News

Aryna Sabalenka beats Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 to clinch back-to-back Australian Open titles

Aryna Sabalenka has clinched back-to-back Australian Open titles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zheng Qinwen in the women’s final
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Zheng Qinwen of China during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Zheng Qinwen of China during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By JOHN PYE – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka clinched back-to-back Australian Open titles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zheng Qinwen on Saturday in a one-sided women’s final.

The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka broke Zheng’s serve in the second game and took the first set in 33 minutes.

She broke again to start the second set and maintained her dominance throughout against the No. 12-seeded Zheng.

Serving for the match at 5-2 in the second, she had three championship points at 40-0 but missed two with wide or long forehands and another with Zheng's clever drop shot.

In the end, she needed five championship points before finishing off with a forehand crosscourt winner.

Sabalenka improved to two wins in three Grand Slam finals, all in a span of 13 months.

She's the first woman since Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and ’13 to win back-to-back Australian Open titles.

The 21-year-old Zheng was making her debut in a major final and playing an opponent ranked in the top 50 for the first time in this tournament.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Zheng Qinwen of China during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Zheng Qinwen of China plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Zheng Qinwen of China wipes her face during a break while playing Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Zheng Qinwen of China plays a forehand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Supporters of Zheng Qinwen of China react as they watch her play Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top